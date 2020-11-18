BREAKING: Four women to appear at special Longford court over Granard violent disorder

Four women are to appear at a special court sitting this evening charged in connection to an alleged incident of violent disorder in Granard on Sunday.

The quartet were arrested earlier today and questioned for several hours by detectives after two cars were involved in an alleged ramming incident in the north Longford town.

Both cars were damaged as a result of the incident which unfolded in front of startled shoppers along the town's main thoroughfare.

The Leader understands all of the women are related to each other and includes a mother and two daughters.

It's also believed the incident is part of an internal and ongoing Traveller related feud.

The four women are due to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court at 9pm.

