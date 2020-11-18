Longford Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as death toll passes 2,000

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Longford today is less than five. It is the 37th day in-a-row that new cases have been reported in Longford.

One has to go back to the NPHET daily briefing of October 11 for the last time there were no cases reported in Longford.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 621 (621 as at midnight Monday, November 16 ; figure doesn't include the less than five cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

As of midnight Tuesday November 17, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 69,058* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Sadly, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer also confirmed 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,006 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

“Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with Covid-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

Longford's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 110.1. There has been 45 new Covid-19 cases in Longford over the same period.

On October 23, the 14-day incidence rate in Longford was 296.0 per 100,000 population.

Of the cases notified today; 174 are men / 203 are women - 64% are under 45 years of age - The median age is 36 years old



116 in Dublin,

38 in Donegal,

30 in Meath,

27 in Cork,

22 in Limerick,

22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Meanwhile, student activity and a​ ‘large outbreak’ at University Hospital Limerick are being cited as the primary reasons for a spike in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick. The Limerick Leader does not get 'exact' locations for the outbreaks, but speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed there is concern at the figures locally.

“There is a large outbreak linked with the hospital in Limerick so we are seeing cases in the community linked with that outbreak and we have also seen a very large outbreak linked with student activity in Limerick,” he said.