Longford crime gangs to face new multi-agency blow

Longford's community policing division, already widely reputed as being one of the leading exponents of its craft, is to get a further multi-agency crime fighting boost.

It comes after Justice Minister Helen McEntee last week revealed Longford had been chosen as one of three locations for a new Local Community Safety Partnership initiative.

Established on a pilot basis, the schemes will run for two years as part of a State led move to strengthen community policing nationwide.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said the announcement, together with anticipated State aid, would help underpin gardaí in their efforts to target organised crime factions.

“The partnership will detail how best our community wants to prevent crime in Longford and reflect community priorities and local safety issues.

“The goal is to make our community and town safer for families, residents and businesses.

“Significant funding and resources will be put in place to work towards removing the crime gangs that have inflicted so much damage to our (county) town in particular.”

They were remarks which garnered additional weight from Longford County Council chief executive Paddy Mahon and Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross.

Mr Mahon said the initiative would bring in “targeted interventions” to help safeguard towns and communities across the county, meaures which Cllr Ross was quick to attest to.

“The Community Safety Partnership approach reflects the ethos and partnership approach adopted by Longford County Council in recent years,” he said.

“The Partnership provides us with the structure to deliver on our Corporate objective to make Longford a safer county to live, work and invest in.”

Like Longford's Joint Policing Committee (JPC), the Partnership is to be afforded its own chairperson that will be independent while also enjoying the fruits of being able to devise its own Local Community Safety Plan.

“We are looking forward to working together to harness the unique strengths of our communities to make County Longford a safe, vibrant and prosperous place to be,” added Cllr Ross.