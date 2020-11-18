Driver caught doing 130km in a 100km zone by Longford Roads Policing Unit
At a checkpoint conducted by Longford Roads Policing Unit on the M4 last weekend, a motorist was stopped for driving at 130km/hr in a 100km/her zone.
The driver was issued with a fixed charge notice.
Longford Roads Policing conducted a checkpoint on the M4 last weekend and and stopped a motorist for driving at 130kph in a 100kph zone. They were issued a fixed charge notice.#StaySafe #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/oxXwHy2bTG— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 18, 2020
