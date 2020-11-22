‘Wily’ Longford thief stole suppositories but didn't know what they were for

A fifteen-year-old boy with almost 50 previous convictions and described as being one of the “wiliest” young criminals to come before a Longford court has told how gardaí had to inform him what suppositories were used for after stealing them from a doctor’s surgery last year.

The teenager made the admission at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court when faced with entering Station Medical Centre, 65 Earl Street, Longford on August 27, 2019.

It emerged the teenager had spent the last 16 months in detention at Oberstown Young Offenders Centre who had 48 prior indiscretions to his name.

The court heard in relation to the Longford GP’s break-in, gardaí were called to the practice on the morning of the alleged incident and found a rear window had been smashed in.

Upon closer inspection, it was found a series of antihistamines, syringes, antibiotics and anti-inflammatories had been taken along a money box that contained €2,000 in cash.

Judge Seamus Hughes was told the young boy was identified as being the chief suspect in connection to the break-in after droplets of blood found on the surgery floor matched those of the accused.

In July, Garda David Buckley said a warrant was obtained and detectives took the young boy from Oberstown to Balbriggan Garda Station for questioning where it was revealed the teenager admitted to the alleged offence.

It was further revealed the young boy had last been sentenced in February in relation to an unrelated burglary.

Defence solicitor Mark Cooney accepted his client was someone who was very much keen to get his life back on track.

“He doesn’t have a very impressive record for someone so young,” he said, adding that while the young boy was getting on “fairly well” in Oberstown, he was anxious to enjoy his freedom.

Watching on from the bench, Judge Hughes asked if the young boy had “learned anything from the lads in Dublin” during his spell in detention.

“Not that he’s a very good criminal,” Mr Cooney interjected.

Judge Hughes continued to press the youngster by asking him who he had passed the contents of the Longford doctor’s surgery break-in onto.

“I gave it to a person, a few friends,” the boy said while sitting in the custody suite of the court.

Mr Cooney attempted to shed further light on the incident, saying the teenager was being influenced by “other people in the background”, something Judge Hughes called into question.

“You are one of the wiliest fellas I have ever come across,” he said, not before dismissing concerns from the young boy about spending another festive season in detention.

“Don’t be worrying about Christmas, you will get the same neck of turkey as everyone else,” he told him.

In continuing, Judge Hughes said the episode before the court which involved significant disruption to a GP’s surgery was one which needed to be recognised by the court.

“I don’t detect one scintilla of remorse from you,” he told the youngster, stating he was “not impressed in the least” with his acceptance of culpability over what had occurred.

It was during that summation the court heard of how the young boy had also taken a quantity of suppositories, items he conceded he knew little or nothing about.

“I didn’t know what suppositories were until I was in interview,” he said, prompting a flurry of laughter across the courtroom.

Judge Hughes consequently sentenced the teenager to three months detention, a term which is due to commence at the expiration of the boy’s existing sentence.