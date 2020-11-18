Four women arrested and being questioned over violent Granard car ramming

Four women have been arrested and are currently being questioned by detectives in connection to a violent disorder incident in Granard last Sunday.

The quartet, including a mother and her two daughters, were arrested by detectives during a series of searches which were carried out in the Granard and Edgeworthstown areas this morning.

The other female is believed to be related to the three other women through marriage.

They are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Longford and Granard garda stations.

The arrests follow a suspected car ramming incident which occurred in the north Longford town on Sunday afternoon during which a silver Mazda saloon car blocked the road preventing a black Ford saloon from continuing its journey.

A number of individuals exited the silver car armed with weapons and caused damage to the black Ford saloon.



The driver of the black Ford managed to drive away from the scene to Granard Garda Station where a further traffic collision occurred involving the same silver Mazda.

The Leader broke details of the episode on Sunday night and has obtained video footage of the incident which unfolded in front of startled shoppers.

BREAKING: Fresh feud fears as gardai launch probe into Granard row

This newspaper also understands the incident is linked to an internal feud and gardaí have not ruled out making further arrests.

All four who were arrested can be held for up to 24 hours before being released or charged.