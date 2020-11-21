New Longford housing policy to target anti-social behaviour rogues

Anyone wishing to transfer local authority houses will have to wait up to ten years in a bid to root out intimidation and unruly behaviour.

The previous tariff at which tenants could apply for a transfer was two years in a term which was deemed too short and advantageous for those looking to switch houses due to the distaste of an area or for those hellbent on coercion and anti-social behaviour.

Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly said the change was welcome in helping to combat anyone suspected of committing such bullying tactics in local authority estates.

“My take on it is you don't start moving decent people out of an estate. I would be more inclined to sort out the household that are committing the problem,” he said.

That came after fellow party member Cllr Seamus Butler had called for a “caveat” to be inserted for those who fall victim to anti-social behaviour.

“I agree with PJ (Reilly),” said Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock (pictured inset).

“Any sanction should be against the offending household.”

Fine Gael Cllr Colm Murray followed suit, saying any other tweaks to the council's housing policy could create a “loophole” for rogue tenants to pursue an anti-social behaviour agenda.