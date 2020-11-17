Entries sought for Longford teen mental wellbeing TikTok video competition

Kiernan Steel are running the #LongfordTeenMentalWellbeing TikTok Video Competition for Longford Secondary School students aged 14-17.



Students are asked to submit a 30 second fun and uplifting video of creative ways of maintaining positive mental health during Covid.



Prizes include an iPhone and Apple Airpods.

The closing date is November 25.



We would appreciate it if you could tell any of the relevant age groups about the competition.

Please email competition@kssl.ie for parental consent forms.