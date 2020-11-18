Man who urinated in Longford garda cell told to ‘wake up’

A man who urinated inside the confines of Longford Garda Station following his arrest for an alleged public order incident earlier this year has been told by Judge Seamus Hughes to “wake up and smell the coffee” or run the risk of a spell behind bars.

Stephen Murtagh (26), 5 Victory Court, Longford appeared in court last week on crutches after being charged with a string of charges dating back to July 25 last.

They included three Section 4 public order charges of being intoxicated in a public place at the Athlone Road, Longford, Main Street, Ballymahon and Annaly Gardens, Longford.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said since Mr Murtagh’s last court appearance back in July, the defendant had breached his bail terms by failing to sign on three separate occasions in October and was not present at his stated address on another date.

Mr Murtagh, who was represented by John Quinn, solicitor, attempted to explain his incapacity to the court.

He said an unidentified motorist had broken his foot by driving over it before pursuing him onto a bus as he attempted to leave the scene.

“A car drove over it (foot) and broke four bones in it two months ago and the fella (driver) that ran over my foot chased after me,” he said, adding he didn’t notice the car despite looking in both directions as he attempted to cross the road.

“He got out of the car, ran onto the bus and told me: ‘You damaged my car’.

“I just said to him: ‘Look at my foot, never mind your car.”

Despite the contents of that revelation causing a ripple of laughter inside the courtroom, proceedings turned to a more sobering tone when Sgt Mahon outlined how the charges levelled against Mr Murtagh arose.

He said gardaí had been notified of a 999 call on the day of the incident and called to Annaly Gardens where they found Mr Murtagh “intoxicated, slurring his words and unable to stand up.”

After his subsequent arrest and transfer to Longford Garda Station, Sgt Mahon said Mr Murtagh urinated on himself and the inside of the station before later being charged.

Asked by Judge Hughes as to the clean up costs involved, Sgt Mahon said the bill stood at €250 for a cell to be returned to its former state.

It was a figure and incident which prompted a stinging rebuke from Judge Hughes.

“You don’t impress me in the least Mr Murtagh,” he said.

“It’s time you wake up and smell the coffee.”

Judge Hughes demanded the accused return to court next month with the required €250 compensation and warned him if he failed to do so, a stint in custody would be unavoidable.

The case was adjourned until December 8 at which time Judge Hughes indicated a suspended sentence and corresponding would be handed down on the proviso all compensation monies were submitted to the court.