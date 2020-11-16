Ballymahon's Enda Farrell crowned overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year winner

Ballymahon's Enda Farrell has been named as the overall winner of the 2019 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year and he will receive a €1,500 prize.

The announcement was made at an online virtual awards ceremony on Monday, November 16.

Enda Farrell completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agricultural (Dairy Herd Management) in Teagasc Ballyhaise College and returned to a family farm partnership and established a dairy herd in 2020.

He found the course to be highly beneficial, particularly herd performance measurement, financial management and the need for work life balance.

Through the course, he has become more keenly aware of sustainable farming approaches such as hedgerow and waterway management, protected urea, low emission slurry spreading and on-farm energy saving measures.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, congratulated the finalists and particularly Enda Farrell, the overall winner of the Student of the Year Award; “I would like to congratulate all of the finalists on your brilliant achievement. You and your families can be very proud of what you have achieved. I wish you well in your future careers.”

The first runner up award went to Michael Kennedy, from County Limerick. Michael completed a Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming. He originally worked off farm, and having expanded the dairy herd made the decision to go full-time farming.

The second runner up award went to Máire Keohane from County Cork. Máire completed the Level 6 Advanced Dairy Herd Management programme in Teagasc Clonakilty. Máire found the advanced dairy programme to be very rewarding and enrolled in the Teagasc Professional Dairy Diploma in Dairy Farm Management.

The awards, which are sponsored by FBD, are being made to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agricultural training programmes in 2019.

John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer, FBD Insurance, said: “At FBD Insurance we are committed to supporting the next generation of farmers and their families. We are proud to be working with Teagasc on these awards for over 30 years to recognise and celebrate the outstanding students that complete their agricultural education each year. I congratulate all of the finalists and wish them every success.”