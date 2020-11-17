Dear Editor,

The sheer arrogance shown by Micheál Martin in attending Remembrance Day Ceremony in Enniskillen on Sunday, November 8 is to me, personally offensive.

The reason for his invitation is not in question but his attendance is. His “do as I say” not “do as I do” attitude is mind boggling.

We have a son studying in Northern Ireland who we are not allowed to visit nor is he allowed to travel home to visit his family.

Micheál Martin attended a religious service in Enniskillen and yet denies the citizens of this country the freedom to practice their faith and receive Holy Communion.

Why are we so accepting of the threatening and bully boy tactics of Martin & Co?

We need to speak out. It is time to question the failing policies of this sham of a government.

Robert Norton,

Coolarty