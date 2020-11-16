Leaving Cert exams begin today for 23 Longford students

In the region of 97% of the Leaving candidates in Longford have accepted their calculated grades Leaving cert results with confirmation that 23 students in the county are to sit the exams this week which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed that Longford students account for 23 of the 2,569 students who commence the postponed Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations at 574 locations across the country on Monday, November 15.

Just 122 students are sitting six exams - the number of subjects counted for CAO while 879 are sitting just one subject.

The SEC says the opportunity to sit Junior Cycle examinations was offered to adult learners and early school leavers and 60 candidates are due to take these examinations around Ireland commencing on Monday.

Leaving Certificate Results will be available no earlier than early February 2021. The SEC says Leaving Certificate candidates sitting the written examinations in November who opted to receive calculated grades will be credited with the higher subject grade achieved between the Calculated Grade and the written examination.

The SEC adds that 2020 applicants to the CAO will have their final Leaving Certificate results forwarded to the CAO, using

their best results of examinations and Calculated Grades, where applicable. They will receive any relevant CAO offers that their results indicate, as a deferred offer for 2021/22.

Written examinations will conclude on Friday, December 11 with LCA written examinations concluding on Saturday 28 November and Junior Certificate examinations concluding on Monday, 30th November.

Examinations will take place with one examination on weekday evenings and two examination sessions at weekends, on both Saturdays and Sundays. The examinations are scheduled to start at 5.30pm each weekday evening, and at 9.30am and 2pm on both days at weekends.

The published timetables for the examinations are available on the SEC website www.examinations.ie

MORE BELOW COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE OF CANDIDATE NUMBERS.

Mr Pat Burke, Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission and his fellow commissioners extend their very best wishes on behalf of the SEC to all those sitting state examinations.

“This year has been particularly difficult and stressful for Leaving Certificate candidates and their families, in these unprecedented times amidst the COVID 19 pandemic when the holding of Examinations was cancelled for the first time in the history of the State and an alternative to state examinations, the Calculated Grade, was introduced.

“The Board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the particular effort which candidates and their families have invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend our best wishes to all candidates,” he said.

The SEC says examinations are being conducted with the support and assistance of post-primary schools and other venues recognised by the State Examinations Commission to hold the certificate examinations. Candidates will take their examinations in the school or other venue at which they were scheduled to sit the June 2020 examinations had those examinations

proceeded.

There will be one examination each weekday evening and two examination sessions at weekends, on both Saturdays and Sundays. The Leaving Certificate examinations will commence on Monday 16 November and conclude on Friday 11 December. Examinations at Junior Cycle conclude on Monday 30 November.

The SEC says all aspects of these examinations will be run in accordance with public health advice which includes social distancing and the wearing of appropriate face coverings by superintendents and candidates. Candidates have previously been advised that they must not attend for the examinations if they have tested positive for Covid-19; if they are experiencing any symptoms or are required to self-isolate or restrict their movements, and must otherwise comply with public health advice.

Following updated guidance from the HSE, the SEC says it has recently notified candidates that if they are a close contact of a confirmed case; have no symptoms and are restricting their movements, that in certain limited circumstances, and with 24 hours’ notice, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will seek to make arrangements for candidates in this category to sit their examinations at an alternative location where appropriate controlled arrangements can be made to enable the sitting of the examinations without compromising public health.

The SEC says candidates must be able to attend the examinations through their own/immediate household transport. Candidates in this category must not attend the examinations at their school but have been advised to contact the SEC. The SEC says it will seek to put in place arrangements to accommodate these candidates noting that this will not always

be possible depending on the individual’s circumstances.

The commission says it continues to be the case that any candidate diagnosed with Covid-19, self-isolating or experiencing any symptoms should not attend the examinations and no accommodation will be possible given the risks to public health. Candidates who are within a restricted movement period following travel into the country (sometimes called quarantining) must also not attend for the examinations in that period.

The SEC says candidates unable to attend an examination for which they have entered can apply to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2021.