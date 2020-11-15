34th day in-a-row for new Covid-19 cases to be reported in Longford

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford this Sunday is less than five.

The Department of Health says the 14-day incidence rate in Longford has declined to 110.1 (per 100,000 population). There has been 45 new Covid-19 cases over the same period.

On October 23, the 14-day incidence rate in Longford was 296.0 per 100,000 population.

It is the 34th day in-a-row that new cases has been reported in Longford.

One has to go back to the NPHET daily briefing of October 11 for the last time there were no cases reported in Longford.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 615 (615 as at midnight Friday, November 13 ; doesn't include the less than five cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

Less than five new cases were reported in Leitrim, with eleven new cases reported in Westmeath, twelve in Roscommon and six in Cavan.

There have been 79 cases in Cavan in the last 14 days and the incidence rate there has decreased dramatically to 103.7 per 100,000 population.

Westmeath has had 151 new cases in the past 14 days, giving the Lake County a 170.1 incidence rate, the third highest in the country.

Roscommon has had 107 cases in the past 14 days, giving the Rossies a 165.8 incidence rate (4th highest in country) and Leitrim has had 25 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 78, the third lowest in the country.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Nov 13)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................615..................+4................................110.1 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................254.................No change......................78.0 per 100,000

Cavan......................2,128...............+2...............................103.7 per 100,000

Roscommon.............862..................+4................................165.8 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,507................+22...............................170.1 per 100,000

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19 as well as 378 confirmed cases across the country.

Of the cases notified today, 124 are in Dublin, 34 are in Donegal, 23 are in Louth, 19 are in Cork, 19 are in Limerick with the remaining 159 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital with 31 in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said the average daily five-day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day.

"This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk," he said.

Dr Holohan added that outbreaks of Covid-19 are being reported in different across the country.

"These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus. There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home,” he said.