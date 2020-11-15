Longford communities asked to ‘Light up for Road Safety’

Longford County Council will ‘light up for road safety’ as part of this years ‘World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’ on Sunday, November 15.



Local Authority Road Safety Officer, Ann Marie Mc Keon, is asking the public to get involved and ‘light up’ or ‘shine a light’ to remember crash victims, survivors, their families and those on the frontline who respond to collisions.



Members of the public are being asked to join in and shine a light in their window on the evening of Sunday, November 15 between 7pm and 8pm to remember those in their community who have died on the roads.



Every year crash victims are remembered on this third Sunday in November and this year, with everything else going on in the world, road safety stakeholders are not forgetting those who have died on the roads.



Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said, “With an increase in people out cycling, walking and running road safety is now more important than ever before and Longford County Council are asking the public to join them to ‘light up’ and shine a light for road safety and remember those who have died or were injured on the roads.”



Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics respond to collisions every day and witness first hand the consequences of a collision.



Garda, fire and ambulance stations will also shine a light as emergency vehicles will turn on their blue lights outside respective stations for a period between 7pm and 8pm.



Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Ross said Longford County Council “is delighted to be part of this very thoughtful initiative and November 15 is a day that everyone comes together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services. You too can show your support by participating in this event.”