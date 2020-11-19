Longford national school pupils to celebrate and recognise their ‘Covid Heroes’

A Longford legal firm is purchasing new mathematical resources for Fermoyle national school and sponsoring a competition for its pupils.



Connellan Solicitors LLP, based at Church Street in Longford town, is sponsoring new Numicon packages, as seen in the picture, which are teaching aids used to support children’s learning to count, make calculations, and understand the value and ordering of numbers.



The firm is also supporting a school-wide competition where Fermoyle NS pupils will be invited to nominate their ‘Covid Hero’.

Pupils will be asked to write a short paragraph about their ‘Covid Hero’ or to draw a picture of their 'Covid Hero' or something that represents them.



Each pupil who makes a submission will be entered into a draw for vouchers that can be used at Newsround in Longford.



Patricia Boyce, Principal, Fermoyle national school commented: “We are delighted to partner with Connellan Solicitors LLP to instil some positivity into the community with an exciting competition recognising our Covid Heroes that all pupils can get involved in.



"So many of our pupils have talked about how someone special has made a positive impact on their life during Covid-19 and this competition is a great way to focus on that positivity.



“During a time like this, it is important we look around and recognise the positive and meaningful moments in life and I think this competition will encourage that.”



Ms Boyce continued, “We are extremely thankful for the sponsorship of the Numicon packages which will support the teaching of maths in our school.



“Learning through Numicon is a fun and interactive way of learning and the new packages are already getting great use and enjoyment!”



Brendan Noone, a Partner in Connellan Solicitors LLP said: “Families across Longford have faced insurmountable difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic with many having to adapt their lives significantly due to the impact this virus has had on our wellbeing, our economy and our livelihoods.



“Community spirit is incredibly important in helping us get through this difficult time and Fermoyle National School plays an important role in strengthening this community.”

Mr Noone concluded, “We are delighted to be able to support the teaching staff in Fermoyle with this new maths equipment.

“This virus has tested all of us but it is clear that all the staff there are doing an incredible job at educating our children and keeping them safe.”