Man appears in Longford court charged over alleged letterbox thefts

A man charged with four counts of theft from the post box of an apartment block in Longford town has had his case put back to December.

Jozef Milenky, Unit 4, Weavers Hall, Longford, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, where he pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

“A number of items were stolen from the letterbox. It went on for a number of years. I’d like to get the views of the victim,” said Sgt Mark Mahon, prosecuting.

“You’ll also need proof of each and every incident,” said Judge Hughes, adjourning the case to December 15.