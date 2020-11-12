REVEALED: Number of people currently waiting on a driving test in Longford

The number of people currently waiting for a Driving Test in Longford has been revealed.

According to figures from the RSA, as of November 4, there were currently 751 people awaiting a test in the county.

411 are waiting an appointment, 123 are scheduled for a test while 217 are Not Eligible which usually means they have not completed mandatory driver training.

In Carrick-On-Shannon, 738 people are awaiting a test - 391 are waiting an appointment, 109 are scheduled for a test while 238 are not eligible.

In Cavan, 1,365 people are awaiting a test - 732 are waiting an appointment, 191 are scheduled for a test while 442 are not eligible.

In Roscommon, 1,059 people are awaiting a test - 646 are waiting an appointment, 128 are scheduled for a test while 285 are not eligible.

In Mullingar, 1,527 people are awaiting a test - 943 are waiting an appointment, 210 are scheduled for a test while 374 are not eligible.

In Athlone, 1,117 people are awaiting a test - 624 are waiting an appointment, 182 are scheduled for a test while 311 are not eligible.

Across the country, 93,791 people are awaiting a test.

