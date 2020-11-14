Longford man fined €300 for public order

A Longford man has been fined €300 with three months to pay for public order offences at Longford District Court last week.

Keith Reilly, 47 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford, did not appear in court last week.

Garda Jamie Rosney, giving evidence, said that gardaí responded to a domestic incident at Camden Meadows on July 20, 2020, at 9pm.

“The incident was dealt with but he followed us outside. He was intoxicated to an extreme extent and arrested for his own safety,” said Garda Rosney.