Flaherty and Carrigy back €13m Longford regeneration injection

Longford's Oireachtas representatives have come out in unison to give their backing to the imminent arrival of up to €13m towards Longford's regeneration drive.

Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty and Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy gave their endorsement to the Leader's revelation this week over the expected eight figure windfall to progress the county's town's Camlin Quarter redesign.

“A decision on Longford Co Council’s URDF application will come through Minister Darragh O’Brien later this month,” said Mr Flaherty.

“I know the Minister and officials were impressed with the application which seeks €13m in funding and represents the largest ever application for funding from the local authority.”

Mr Flaherty said the funding stream should be viewed as a major catalyst in helping attract possible private investment to the town.

“What the town desperately needs now is a large scale private investment and I am confident that the URDF funding will help leverage this development in the Northern quarter area,” he said.

“It's critical too that jobs follows the funding and to this end I am working with the Dept of Public Expenditure & Reform with a view to including the Northern Quarter in a new decentralisation progamme.”

Senator Carrigy was just as buoyant, claiming the venture would bring untold benefits to the county going forward.

“It is a project to co-ordinate the development of the northern area of Longford town, utilising key assets and connecting the functional area in a strategic way that maximises ongoing and future investment," he said.

“The plan incorporates an area of more than 55 acres, encompassing the 18 acre Sean Connolly Barracks site, with a new focus on the River Camlin.”