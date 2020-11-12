No close shave for Killashee woman who raises over €6,500 for Cian's Kennels

Killashee woman, Michaela Cox has issued a heartfelt thank you message to everyone who helped raise over €6,500 for Cian’s Kennels, a charity set up in memory of brave schoolboy Cian Neary.

A much-loved St Brigid's player, Cian tragically passed away last year following a courageous battle with cancer.

In July, Michaela, who also hails from Killashee opted to shave off her hair as part of a fundraiser which raised €6,555.

In recent days, Michaela handed over a cheque to the Neary family through a socially distant cheque presentation.

“Thank you so much for your continued support, your coverage of the fundraiser was amazing and I really appreciated it,” said Michaela,who has recently joined the PR team for Cian's Kennels.

She also took time to reveal Cian's Kennels have launched a range of merchandise including baseball caps, beanie hats, hoodies, shirts, jerseys and mugs. All of these are available on the website at www.cianskennels.ie