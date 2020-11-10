WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann warns of heavy rain for parts of Ireland
Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain and localised flooding for parts of Ireland in the coming days.
Met Eireann has issued as Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry.
Met Eireann says that 25 to 40mm of rainfall is expected, higher in mountainous regions.
The warning comes into place at 6pm on Tuesday and remains in place until noon on Wednesday.
