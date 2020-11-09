Covid-19 incidence rate in Longford falls again

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Longford today (Monday, November 9) by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In Longford, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to fall and it is now 156.6 (four days ago the rate was 198.2 per 100,000).

The 14-day national incidence rate is also falling - it is 161.0 per 100,000 population.

There have been 64 cases of the virus in Longford in the last fortnight, with less than five recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 599 (599 as at midnight Saturday, November 7 - figure doesn't include the cases announced this evening).

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today 143 are men / 127 are women, 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age has dropped to 34 years old.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.