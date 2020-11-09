Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection with vicious stabbing of a foal in Longford

A man is due to appear at Longford District Court, charged with the vicious stabbing and killing of a foal, which was in the care of Longford charity, Hungry Horse Outside, in January of this year.

Gardaí in Longford began investigations following the discovery of a dead horse at the Hungry Horse Outside stables in Minard, Co Longford on January 23, 2020.

Speaking to the Leader at the time, Hilary Robinson of HHO described the incident as "a new low".

The foal, which belonged to the 13-year-old son of a man who cared for the horses voluntarily for the charity, was less than a year old when it was violently stabbed in the neck.

"They actually found a part of the knife stuck in the pony's jugular," Ms Robinson told the Longford Leader in January.

"It had to be pre-planned. All the gates are locked. Everything is locked, barred and bolted. They had to climb in, go in and literally, physically wrestle the foal to the ground and stab it."

The foal's remains were brought to Athlone, where tests were carried out. Blood tests were done to determine whether or not the animal was sedated before he was stabbed. Forensic tests were also carried out on the knife in the hopes of finding DNA evidence.

The man was arrested in Athlone last week and interviewed and charged by a Longford garda in relation to this incident. He appeared in Athlone District Court, charged with robbery, and was remanded in custody. The Longford incident will be sent back to Longford District Court in the coming weeks.

