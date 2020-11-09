Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €44,000 following Garda search at Edgeworthstown house

Today as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups, Revenue officers seized 2.2 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €44,000 following a search under warrant, of a house in the Edgeworthstown area of Longford.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Longford Garda Drugs Unit.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

No further information is available as investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue's ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.



