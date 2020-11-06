Water outage in Longford not expected to be resolved until midday tomorrow

Irish Water has revealed it could be midday tomorrow (Saturday) before supplies return to normal in Longford following a major fault at a local treatment plant.

It had been anticipated most, or all customers affected in the greater Longford town area, would have water returned by late afternoon or evening after news emerged earlier today of an electrical fault occurred at Lough Forbes treatment plant.

However, in a tweet released by Irish Water in the last hour, the public utility said it repair "works are now scheduled to take place until midday on 7 November".

Those soundings are likely to be met with much criticism locally after a number of schools and businesses said they had been left with little option but to close their doors due to the breakdown.

Some key frontline services have also expressed their frustration at the stoppage with management at St Christopher's Services in Longford town revealing how they only learned of the outage via a text message which had been received earlier today.

