Longford International College in scholarship agreement with GPA and WGPA

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) has this morning announced details of a new scholarship agreement with Longford International College.

The new arrangement, which further enhances an already extensive suite of scholarship offerings from the players’ bodies, will offer one GPA member and one WGPA member a fully funded Masters in the areas of either Sport and Medicine or Business, any Diploma or any MBA within the school.

Furthermore, up to 100 players (50 GPA and 50 WGPA) can avail of a 50% discount on a variety of Masters and Postgraduate Level Diplomas.

Longford International College was originally founded to provide courses to support professional footballers who are nearing the end of their contract, or have left the game without any prior qualifications. This was to help them prepare for life after sport.

Now, Longford International College has expanded its reach to welcome new education partners including the GPA and WGPA. Other partners include the James Lind Institute of Geneva, Leeds United College and the British College of Sport.

Welcoming the new partnership GPA CEO Paul Flynn said; “We are very excited about the potential of this partnership with Longford International College. Education is a fundamental element of a players development journey outside of the game and these innovative online courses will be an attractive model for our members.”

WGPA chairperson, Maria Kinsella said; “We are always seeking new opportunities for our members to further their education and develop themselves as people. We are delighted to partner with Longford International College in this regard and look forward to a long and productive relationship with them for inter-county players.”

Lanesboro native, Professor Vincent English from Longford International College said; “We are delighted to be able to work with the GPA and WGPA who share a vision to make education accessible to as many sportspeople as possible. Too often we hear of sportspeople who leave their sport without any formal qualification and any defined career path. It is well known that you need to consider life after sport while you are still performing. The degree programmes are developed to be flexible and practical and designed to hit the ground running on a new career path.”

GPA and WGPA members can find out much more about the courses available HERE

For details of any of the courses available contact karen@gaelicplayers.com or gemma@wgpa.ie .