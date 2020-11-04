Longford gardaí arrest four for public order offences at Halloween house party

Four people were arrested on Saturday night following a number of alleged public order offences at a Halloween house party in Ardnacassa, Longford.

Shortly after midnight on November 1, gardaí received a report of a large gathering at the Longford town estate, believed to be associated with a house party.

A number of units attended the scene and four people were arrested for alleged public order offences.

Two of those have been charged and are due to appear at Longford District Court.

Also on Halloween night, gardaí were called to the scene of a bonfire construction on a road in Legga. When they arrived, a number of items were thrown at gardaí.

