Former Garda HQ on Longford's Dublin Street would be perfect for remote hub

The unoccupied building which was the former headquarters of Longford gardaí provides an excellent opportunity to reimagine the town centre, according to Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, who raised the issue at a meeting of Longford Municipal District last week.

In her motion, she called on the Chief Executive Officer to consult with the owner of the unused building on Dublin street to find out what his or her plans are for the premises.

“That building has been unoccupied for years,” Cllr Adejinmi explained.

“It’s a prime location and it’s an opportunity for us to reimagine our town centre and making that place active for commercial or residential purposes will definitely add value to the town, increase footfall into the town and it is a location that can be considered for one of these remote working locations.

“I just think with such a historic building, which is unoccupied - there’s a lot of space in there - we can be taking advantage of that space and we need to do everything we can to bring it back to good use.”

Area Engineer Eamonn Bennett agreed that the council could “certainly engage with the property owner”.

“It’s probably not a building that Longford County Council would like to acquire at this time, but we can certainly encourage the property owner and ask what his intentions are for the building, longterm,” said Mr Bennett.

“There’s also some investment going into Breaden’s Lane and this building backs onto Breaden’s Lane, so maybe it’s an opportunity to look at the whole area, with the consent of the property owner.”