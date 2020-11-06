A challenging year for business in Longford

Launching the ‘Promote Your Business with #ShopLongford this Christmas’ campaign, Chamber of Commerce President Niamh Donlon admitted that 2020 'has been an immensely difficult year for business in Longford'.

Longford Chamber had planned its most comprehensive calendar of events yet including - a 'Build Brand Longford' event, and fashion show to focus on the excellent retail offering in Longford. Staple events like the St Patrick’s Day Parade, Summer BBQ etc. also fell victim to Covid-19.

Ms Donlon added, “As a Chamber we have lobbied for supports and financial aid to help keep businesses viable.”

The Chamber has worked tirelessly on behalf of businesses engaging with Local Enterprise Office (LEO) around supports and training being made available.

Ms Donlon explained, “We used our strong connections with Chambers Ireland to lobby Government at a central level to provide grants, financial supports and greater clarity around restrictions to enable businesses open as quickly as possible during the Summer lifting of restrictions.”

She revealed that ‘a major suite of events had been planned for Christmas, to drive footfall and visitors into Longford and support local retailers and producers. Unfortunately, these have all had to be cancelled'.

The Chamber have, however, teamed up with Longford LEO to launch: ‘Promote Your Business with #ShopLongford this Christmas’.

#ShopLongford is a shop local social media campaign, run by Longford LEO in conjunction with Longford Chamber of Commerce and local Traders Associations, highlighting Longford businesses trading throughout November and December and encouraging Longford locals to shop from Longford businesses this Christmas!

As part of the #ShopLongford campaign. there will be a ‘Local Champion’ competition, with four weekly prizes of €250 to encourage Longford locals to shop local.

Prize draw takes place on November 27 and on December 4, 11 & 18.

More details available at: localenterprise.ie/Longford

Membership is the key funding mechanism for Chamber.

However, recognising the extraordinarily difficult trading year for members, they have taken the decision to waive fees for 2020.

“We feel it would not be appropriate to charge fees in the current environment, and have therefore waived fees in 2020 for our hard pressed members,” outlined Ms Donlon.

This year’s Longford Chamber AGM will be held via video conference on Monday, November 30 at 7pm. Further details will be communicated directly with members.

Ms Donlon concluded, “I invite all members to attend our AGM on November 30, which will see the election of new officers, and it is vital all members voices are heard.”