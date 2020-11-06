Longford woman gets suspended sentence for theft of over €800 worth of children's clothing

A Longford woman has been given a five month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for theft of €877 worth of children’s clothing.

Stephanie Nugent, 36 Ardnacassa Manor, Longford, pleaded guilty to the charges at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, and said that she was in a state of desperation due to housing problems.

Judge Hughes sentenced her to five months, but suspended it for a period of three years.