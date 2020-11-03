Items hurled at gardaí who arrived to bonfire scene on Legga road on Halloween
Two arrested as investigations continue
Gardaí in Granard are currently investigating an incident, which occurred in the Legga area on Halloween night.
A garda spokesperson told the Leader that Gardaí responded to reports of a bonfire being constructed on a road at Legga shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 31.
When gardaí arrived at the scene, items were thrown at them. No injuries have been reported.
Two people were arrested - a juvenile and a man in his late teens.
The matter is still under investigation and enquiries are being made.
