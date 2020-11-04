Hearing date set for Longford assault case

Judge Seamus Hughes has accepted jurisdiction for an assault case, which occured on April 9, 2020 in the Townspark area of Longford town.

Darren Kelly, 67 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with the assault.

Giving evidence in court last week, the injured party explained that he had fallen out with Mr Kelly at Bank of Ireland earlier that day.

“I was with his ex. We had words and I told him to stay away from my child,” the injured party told the court.

“I was walking to Farneyhoogan and he jumped out of the car. He boxed me and he kept boxing me,” he added.

“Did you box him?” Judge Hughes asked, to which the man replied yes.

“Did you injure him?” Judge Hughes asked. The man replied that he did not.

“Why did he injure you and you not injure him?” Judge Hughes asked.

“He’s a bigger man than me,” the injured party replied.

The court also heard that gardaí have CCTV footage of the incident.

Judge Hughes accepted jurisdiction and set a hearing date of November 17, 2020 at Longford District Court.