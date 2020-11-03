Rise in Longford pandemic payments was "expected" says Humphreys

There has been an increase in the number of people claiming the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Longford, latest figures have shown.

Approximately 2,119 individuals availed of the payment this week, a rise of over 200 on the 1,896 who were on the Department of Social Protection register seven days previously.

Nationally, there has been an increase of 34,131 on the 295,860 people paid last week with total payments of €95.5m, up from €85.6 million last week.

“The increase in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) was expected as a result of the move to Level 5 of restrictions," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“Supporting workers who have lost their job as a result of this pandemic remains my top priority. My Department has processed and put into payment over 125,000 new applications for PUP in recent weeks.