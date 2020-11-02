Flaherty welcomes €260,000 in CLÁR funding for Longford

Longford Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has welcomed details of the €260,000 funding announced to support projects in Longford under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of the 2020 CLÁR programme.

Deputy Flaherty stated; "This funding will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas.

"CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

"The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

"The €265,000 allication includes €46,273 for Colmcille GAA for works on their carpark at Fr McGee Park in Colmcille.

"Also €30k each for Ballymore and Carrickedmond GAA clubs for similar works. Good news too for Lanesboro Community College with €15,118 for new footpath and railings.

"There is €45,303 for a new path, pedestrian crossing and associated works at Ardagh NS whilst Colmcille Area Dev Group will get €43,950 towards footpath and lighting in Aughnacliffe village.

"In Ballinamuck there's €42,480 for the Community group for a new pathway and finally €12,542 for the Green Development Group in Edgeworthstown for a seating and picnic area."