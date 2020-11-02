Man asked to leave Longford court for not self-isolating

A man who appeared in court last Tuesday after returning from Poland just two days earlier was warned to self-isolate.

Pawel Bocianowski, 8 Dún Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford, appeared on foot of a bench warrant executed by Gda Rachel Dillon.

Mr Bocianowski was charged with theft and two counts ot possession of stolen property.

When asked why he had not previously appeared in court, Mr Bocianowski said that he had just returned from Poland two days earlier.

“He should be in quarantine,” said prosecuting Sgt Mark Mahon.

“He shouldn’t be in court today. Can he be removed from the courtroom please?”

Mr Bocianowski explained that he had taken a Covid-19 test and it had come back negative.

“It doesn’t matter,” said Sgt Mahon.

“You do not come in public for 14 days when you come back in the country.”

Mr Bocianowski’s case was adjourned and he will reappear on December 15.