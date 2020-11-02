Longford restaurateur critical of local retailers who refuse to 'play fair' during lockdown

Longford restaurateur Andrew Reynolds has hit out at local retailers who refuse to “play fair” in the midst of the current six week lockdown following reports of non essential shops who have “suddenly decided to sell essential goods in a bid to remain open at this time.”

Also read: Gardai prepare files for DPP in relation to retail outlets suspected of breaching Covid regulations

Describing Minister of State Damien English's recent appearance on RTE's Prime Time programme as 'shambolic', Mr Reynolds, who has been forced to temporarily close his restaurants under the new guidelines in both Longford and Roscommon at this time, says he “really feels there needs to be some urgent clarity on what shops and retailers can and cannot open in light of this 6 week lockdown.”

Mr Reynolds stated, “As things stand retailers that sell clothes have been ordered to close their doors while stores that sell alcohol can remain open, so as Miriam O'Callaghan said to the Minister that night “I can buy a bottle a wine for myself but not socks for my child?

Also read: Shop and spend locally to #KeepLongfordInBusiness



“It is highly evident that many retailers are suddenly deciding to sell 'essential' goods such as foods and drink in a bid to stay open while others have been ordered to close and this is simply not fair and indeed incredulous and must be looked at in the current climate where people are already struggling financially as a result of this pandemic.



“We are all suffering directly and indirectly as a result of Covid–19 but we can make it easier on ourselves if we get our priorities right – and this starts in our own towns and villages, so please retailers – play fair.”

Also read: US based Longford tycoon sets seal on $5m stables