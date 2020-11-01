ALERT | Longford motorists warned to expect disruption on Monday
ALERT | Longford motorists warned to expect disruption on Monday
Longford County Council wishes to update you on roadworks on the L-3003 Blindman’s Walk, Templempichael, Longford town, from the Fire Station to the Connolly Crescent Junction.
Due to delays caused by the weather on Thursday, October 29, works will unavoidably take place on Monday, November 2.
Works will take place between 8am to 6pm.
The road will remain open during the works with a Stop/Go traffic management system in place.
Delays can be expected.
All efforts will be made to minimise disruption to Templemichael College.
Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.
