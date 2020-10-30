Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Also read: Shop and spend locally to #KeepLongfordInBusiness

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Abbeylara Garden Centre Abbeylara, Co Longford N39TR70



Call and collect service

043 66 86125

Great selection of bulbs, winter bedding, shrubs, trees, compost, heathers, etc

Email: abbeylaragardencentre@eircom.net

Facebook: Abbeylara Garden Centre



2. 3 Store, Unit 8 Longford Shopping Centre, Co Longford



Our 3 Store in the Longford Shopping Centre is Open and trading 10-6 Monday to Saturday and 12 to 6 on Sunday

We are providing a Sales and Repair Service in store for all our customers during this difficult time. Tel: 043 33 48494

Website: www.three.ie

3. Colette Kelly Optometry, Earl Street, Longford



Tel: 043 3346167

Website: www.cko.ie

Facebook: @ckolongford

Email: info@colettekellyopticians.ie

Open for Appointments under the Covid 19 restrictions



4. Dolan's Tile Store, Little Water Street, Longford



We at Dolan's Tile Store of Longford, offer a huge range of tiles & accessories to brighten up your home. High class tiles and bathroom accessories at affordable prices.

Tel: 043 334 7318

Website: www.dolanstilestore.com

Email: dolanstilestore@hotmail.com

Facebook: @dolanstilestore



5. Topline Quinns, Main Street, Edgeworthstown



We are a fifth generation family run business in Edgeworthstown and have built up over 135 years of knowledge and expertise in a wide range of products and services.

Tel: 043 667 1005

Website: www.toplinequinns.ie

Facebook: @toplinequinns







If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie