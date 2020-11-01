Man in court for misuse of disabled parking permit

A man who misused his parents’ disabled parking permit has had his case put back for DPP directions.

Derek Costello, Pearse View, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court last week.

Mr Costello was charged with making gain or causing loss by deception via the use of a disabled parking permit which belonged to his parents.

Solicitor for the accused, Bríd Mimnagh, insisted that her client should have been charged with not paying a parking ticket rather than the more serious charge of misuse of the permit.

“If he were to make a contribution to the Irish Wheelchair Association, you might strike it out,” said Ms Mimnagh.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, said he had consulted with the Inspector on this case and “a file has already been sent to the DPP for directions”.

“No directions... that puts the brakes on it,” said Judge Hughes, adjourning the matter to November 24.