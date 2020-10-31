Choose Your Chaos: Abbeyshrule YouTuber urging others to embrace creativity

October is a month that has been claimed by the art world, according to Abbeyshrule YouTuber, Nathan Hayes, and it’s easy to understand why, as Halloween is a time when even the least creative of us put our brains to work to express ourselves with fun and unique costumes.

The art world cranks this up to 100 in what they call ‘inktober’. This is a challenge for everyone from painters, to graphic designers, to make-up artists where they commit to creating one piece every day for the month of October.

“This year I decided to join my friends, and commit to one video every day for the month. And it’s proven to be a test in stamina and priorities, as a dad of an eight-year-old boy, and working full time, but I’m enjoying it, and the feedback has been great,” Nathan told the Leader.

Nathan studied Psychology in Galway before doing a Masters in Limerick and has plans to do a doctorate in the future. He is now putting his knowledge to good use via a YouTube channel called Choose Your Chaos, where he has the aim of “teaching people how to order themselves and work with the tools they have”.

“But my focus is on creativity. Not money. Not success, but just the ability to adapt. The ability to survive creativity even when it’s not successful,” said Nathan.

“We are constantly told that anyone can be anything, which is a positive message, but it also tells us that those at the top deserve to be there as they’ve put in all the work, which also means all those at the bottom, or just in the other 99% deserve to be there... and everyone wants to be in the 1%.

“We torture ourselves with this. If we are not extraordinary, we are nothing. And we measure how extraordinary we are by our success, by money.

“I want to help people actually be extraordinary. To discover, to make, to create and to survive that process independent of financial success. If you become successful, great. But there is honour in a life of creating and exploring regardless.”

This message is particularly important during the current Covid-19 climate, he added - and especially for young people.

“Everyone is holding their breath waiting for this pandemic to be over. And if you’re young, you might think this is the way the world works,” he said.

“They haven’t seen it any other way. And it was already hard beforehand. Nothing about making a creative life work is easy. But everyone has to seperate creativity from success.

“It’s the age old question; ‘if a tree falls, and nobody is around, does it make a sound?’ Well, if you created something, and nobody got to see it, would you still create it? Are you creating for the love of the art, or are you simply seeking validation?”

Nathan has done daily videos during the month of October and received a lot of positive feedback. Now that October is over, he plans to continue creating content on his YouTube Channel, working with this perspective of creativity over success so that, when the virus is long gone, he can deliver this perspective to schools across the country.

“I know it won’'t be for everyone in the class, but it’s an extremely important message for those who it is relevant for,” he explained.

“And if they want to be a part of a community around the videos after, great! I hope I can help them, or they can find comfort knowing there’s a community for them, but for me, it’s all about the workshops.

“We can’t expect kids to reach out, to know something is wrong before it becomes too much, or to know how to live a creative life, when they’ve never seen one.

“And again, I won’t be relevant for all kids. And I’m not expecting this to pay off financially, they’re kids. I just want to put this perspective out there, and I can only hope it reaches the people that need to hear it.”

To learn more about Nathan’s perspective of creativity, visit his YouTube channel, Create Your Chaos.

“Strange and weird is far more interesting than success. I can't wait to meet more interesting people,” Nathan concluded.