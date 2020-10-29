ALERT: Go easy on the mayo! Longford shoppers warned of undeclared allergens in leading mayonnaise

FSAI has issued a warning in respect of the product

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSA) has issued a Food Allergen Alert in respect of Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise.

The batch in question contains two undeclared allergens - egg and mustard.

This alert applies to: 
Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonaise 680g / 710ml
Batch number: 0070191
Best before date: 01-01-2021

It is being recalled because the batch contains egg and mustard and the ingredients are not labelled in English.

In an alert released on Thursday, the FSAI said: "This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of egg and mustard."