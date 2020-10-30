It’ll be the little things that make the biggest impact this Christmas

It’s common knowledge now that Halloween is essentially cancelled - or at least the usual parties and trick-or-treating activities are being called off, as we enter week two of our new six-week Level 5 lockdown.

And, as the nights close in and the days get colder, it is now more important than ever to look out for the elderly and the more vulnerable members of society.

Christmas is a very difficult time for those who are living alone or who have lost loved ones and now, with the uncertainty of a pandemic weighing heavy on the heads of those who could be facing a lonely, not-s0-festive season, the true extent of Covid depression is about to sink in.

It’s times like these that we need to pick up the phone, make a video call, host drinks over Zoom, or send a gift or postcard to a loved one.

Once again, it’ll be the little things that make the biggest impact on the lives of those who are most in need of our company.