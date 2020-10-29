There's no shame in contracting Covid-19 if you haven't flouted the rules

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the globe, it’s becoming more and more clear that we will all be touched by it at some point, whether directly or indirectly.

Why then, are so many people afraid to admit that they have it, or have had it?

There’s a shame and a stigma attached to Covid-19, which discourages people from sharing their story for fear of judgement from the wider community.

How mortified would you be if, for example, you picked up the virus while out and about, and were then informed by the HSE that you would have to alert your own contacts to your positive test?

Would you do it? Or would you feel like a leper? Unclean. Filthy.

The judgement has to stop and, last week, when she closed down her creche in Stonepark, Elizabeth Yorke made a brave move and posted the story of a positive case in her childcare facility online in an effort to reassure parents that it is not their fault if their child contracts Covid-19.

Contracting Covid-19 doesn’t always mean someone has flouted the rules. It doesn’t mean they’ve been going mad attending house parties and then mingling with fifty different people and spreading it around.

Sometimes, you can do everything right and - just like a cold or flu - you could still pick it up. And, while the prospect of passing it on to a more vulnerable member of society is utterly terrifying, that’s why we’ve got masks and two-metre rules and hand sanitiser.

And, as Elizabeth Yorke explained to the Leader this week, wearing masks really stood to her and her staff, as no other child in the creche and no staff member contracted the virus after the first positive diagnosis.