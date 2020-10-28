Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Spirit, Main Street, Longford





Visit our website www.spiritclothing.ie for the latest Men's , Women's and Kids Fashion

Save up to 70% online

Click and collect available. Contact 043 33 48687.

2. RS Motors Ltd, Ballinalee, Co Longford





Crash Repairs Specialists - 24 Hour Recovery - Car & Commercial Sales

Tel: 043 33 23379

Mobile: 086 6079689

Email: rstakemcars@gmail.com



3. Longford Tiles & Bathrooms, Athlone Road, Longford



Tel: 043 33 47721

For all your Tiles and Bathroom Sanitary Ware - Solid, Engineered and Laminate Wood Flooring.

Call in today for free quotation

Facebook: LTB Tiles and Bathrooms

4. Supermacs + Papa Johns, Main Street, Longford



Tel: 043 33 40958

Fast-food chain restaurant dishing up American-style burgers, chicken, fish and sandwiches.

Home Delivery - Click & Collect

Website: www.supermacs.ie

5. Fuchsia, Athlone Road, Longford



Click and collect available

Visit us on Facebook or Instagram for latest stock arriving weekly.

Contact us on 043 33 49902

Website: www.fuchsia.ie

Visit us on Facebook: Fuchsia Home





If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie