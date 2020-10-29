Ballinalee author John Connell to launch The Running Book this weekend
The front cover of John Connell’s new book, The Running Book, that is now available for pre-order at www.easons.com
The Running Book, which is the latest offering from local best-selling author, John Connell, has been available for purchase since the beginning of the month and, owing to Covid-19, an official in-person launch is not possible.
But this weekend, the book will be launched via a Zoom interview with Bryan Dobson and John Connell, which will premiere on the Longford Library Facebook and YouTube pages this Saturday at 6pm.
