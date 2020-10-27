Latest update on confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford and across the region

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 in Longford and across the country.

As of midnight Monday, October 26 the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today six were in Longford bringing the total for the county for the last 14 days to 119.

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford has increased once again from yesterday's rate of 288.7 to today's rate of 291.1 per 100,000 population (the 13th highest in the country).

There have been 119 new coronavirus cases during the last 14 days in Longford; 733 in Cavan; 389 in Westmeath; 171 in Roscommon and 66 in Leitrim.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 544 (538 as at midnight Sunday, October 25 plus 6 new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 25)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................538..................+3..............................291.1 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................227...................+1...............................206.0 per 100,000

Cavan......................1,975...............+40...............................962.2 per 100,000

Roscommon.............729..................+9.................................264.9 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,303.................+26...............................438.2 per 100,000

Elsewhere in Ireland, there were 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 244 cases are spread across the other 19 counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.