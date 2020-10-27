Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Lockdown has been a major blow for businesses, but thankfully many of Longford’s businesses have adapted to the stringent public health measures.

It is hugely important that everyone plays their part and a vital element of this is supporting our local businesses which in turn supports local jobs.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Today's Five@5 are;

1. MJ's, Ballymahon Street, Longford, Co Longford





Quality Blinds And Curtains From Local Family Run Business

Tel: 043 3345346

Email: info@mjearleys.ie

Website: www.mjearleys.ie





2. SuperValu Granard, Co Longford







Serving the local community of Granard for over 30 years

Tel: 043 668 6375

Website: www.supervalu.ie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ dunphyssupervalu/



3. Mulleadys







We provide reliable, efficient and competitive waste collection services for households & businesses - wheelie bin, skip & roll on hire and bring recycling centres.

Email: NMulleady@mulleadys.com

Phone: (043) 33 24128

Website: www.mulleadys.com

4. Loughrey's Care Plus Pharmacy



For all your Pharmacy requirements

20, Dublin St.,

Longford

043 33 42493

3, Harbour Row,

Longford

043 33 51206

Drumlish,

Co. Longford

043 33 29756

Email: info@loughreyspharmacy.com

www.loughreyspharmacy.com





5. MABS - Money Advice and Budgeting Service, Fee Court, 1 Church St, Longford. N39 W1X7



Money Advice and Budgeting Service

Tel: 076 1072640

Website: www.mabs.ie