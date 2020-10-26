118 new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in past 14 days

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there have been 118 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Longford over the past 14 days.

In its daily press briefing, NPHET reported less than five new cases in Longford today. Leitrim and Offaly also recorded less than five new cases.

The14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford has increased ever so slightly from yesterday's rate of 281.4 to today's rate of 288.7 per 100,000 population (still the 15th highest in the country).

There have been 118 new coronavirus cases during the last 14 days in Longford; 737 in Cavan; 389 in Westmeath; 171 in Roscommon and 70 in Leitrim.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 538 (535 as at midnight Saturday, October 24 plus 3 new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 24)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................535..................+9..............................288.7 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................226...................+2...............................218.4 per 100,000

Cavan......................1,935...............+23...............................967.5 per 100,000

Roscommon.............720..................+13................................264.9 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,277.................+16...............................438.2 per 100,000

As of midnight on Sunday, October 25, the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 262 were in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

