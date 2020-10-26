Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Following the latest Covid-19 restrictions, never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Lockdown has been a major blow for businesses, but thankfully many of Longford’s businesses have adapted to the stringent public health measures.

It is hugely important that everyone plays their part and a vital element of this is supporting our local businesses which in turn supports local jobs.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Happy Feet Podiatry Clinic, Market Square, Longford



WE ARE OPEN: Happy Feet Podiatry Clinic caters to people of all ages offering treatment and advice for a wide variety of foot pain and discomfort. Facebook: @happyfeetpodiatryclinic





Time Master, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



NOW OPEN - PIZZA KEBAB BURGER CURRIES FISH & CHIPS

Chinese/Aisian Food

Telephone: 043 66 84804

Free Delivery Services 5 pm - 10 pm

Email: timemastertakeaway@gmail.com





LONGFORD HARDWARE & DIY, MASTERTECH BUSINESS PARK, ATHLONE ROAD, LONGFORD, CO LONGFORD



For all your DIY - Paints - Gardening - Tools

Ph: (043) 3345784

Website: www.experthardware.ie/store/ longford-hardware-diy

Find us on Facebook: Longford Hardware





Eamon Sheridan, M.Arch B.Arch, Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



We specialise in: Architecture - engineering - planning - interior design - project management - building surveying - conservation - 3d visualisation - services to law firms

M: 087 7994445

E: mail@esarch.ie

Website: www.esarch.ie

McDonald's, Red Cow Roundabout, Longford





Drive-Thru & Take-out Only; Tel: 043 33 50737

Why not download our new McDonald's App and look out for many exciting offers

Visit: www.mcdonalds.ie