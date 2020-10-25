Nine new Covid-19 cases in Longford but 14-day incidence rate decreases

THE 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford has decreased to 281.4 per 100,000 population (15th highest in the country) but unfortunately nine new cases were reported this Sunday evening.

Yesterday the incidence rate was 296 per 100,000 (11th highest in the country). Today's figure of 281.4 is under the national average of 307.5.

There have been 115 new coronavirus cases during the last 14 days in Longford; 736 in Cavan; 395 in Westmeath; 177 in Roscommon and 78 in Leitrim.

Cavan (966.2 per 100,000) and Westmeath (445.0 per 100,000) still possess the highest and third highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 535 (526 as at midnight Friday, October 23 plus 9 new cases announced this evening).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 23)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................526..................+3..............................281.4 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................224...................+4...............................243.4 per 100,000

Cavan......................1,912...............+23...............................966.2 per 100,000

Roscommon.............707..................+12................................274.2 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,261.................+14...............................445.0 per 100,000

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, October 24, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 57,128 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties including the 45 in Limerick.

Of the cases notified today: 508 are men / 506 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31-years-old



As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

"If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

